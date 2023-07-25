Pax Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $545.10 million and $5.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

