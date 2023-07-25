PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.