Pentair (PNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNR opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

