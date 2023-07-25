Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Photronics worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

