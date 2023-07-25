Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.79 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

