Pinterest (PINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

