Piper Sandler Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $92.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

