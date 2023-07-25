Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.7 %

PAA opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 322,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,924,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

