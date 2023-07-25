PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

