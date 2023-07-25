Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C$1.32 per share for the quarter.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.3 %
PD stock opened at C$76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.