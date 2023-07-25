Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C$1.32 per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.3 %

PD stock opened at C$76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.71.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.73.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

