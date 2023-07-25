Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.