Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By DA Davidson

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.