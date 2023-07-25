Raymond James Boosts Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $30.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

KARO opened at $25.47 on Friday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 306.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Karooooo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

