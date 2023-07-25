Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $167.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $154.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $154.35 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

