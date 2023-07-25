Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Critical Contrast

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) and AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Redwire alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -65.08% -530.39% -11.07% AMMO N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Redwire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $160.55 million 1.34 -$130.62 million ($1.99) -1.68 AMMO $191.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Redwire and AMMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMMO has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwire and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than AMMO.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology. The company's product portfolio includes antennas, boom deployers, data modules, deorbit devices, deployable radiator, engineering services and solutions, heat pipes, in-space manufacturing, power solutions, robotics software, solar arrays, space cameras, space-based research, star tracker, sensors and shades, and thermal energy storage. In addition, it offers space domain awareness and resiliency including sensor systems for on-orbit monitoring, advanced modeling & simulation, cyber resiliency, asset hardening, robotics, and full satellite solutions; and digitally engaged spacecraft technology includes software and hardware-in-the-loop configurations, to enable next generation space architectures and solutions, such as advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber technologies. It also provides low-earth orbit commercialization, which includes in-space additive manufacturing, space-based biotechnology applications, space plant and animal science, in-space advanced material manufacturing and support of human exploration, habitation, and commercial activities in space. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About AMMO

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.