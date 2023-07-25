Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

