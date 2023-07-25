Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.06. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$15.98 and a 12-month high of C$24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

