Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

