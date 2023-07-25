Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE QSR opened at $76.82 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

