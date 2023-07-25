Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 120,874 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $592.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

