Robert W. Baird Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,084.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,819.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

