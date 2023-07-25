Royal Bank of Canada Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $173.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

F5 stock opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

