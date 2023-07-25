Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

