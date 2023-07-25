Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) vs. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head to Head Survey

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sandfire Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandfire Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75 Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sandfire Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.87, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Sandfire Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandfire Resources N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sandfire Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.3% of Sandfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandfire Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandfire Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Sandfire Resources.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Sandfire Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States. It also holds interests in the Motheo copper project situated in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. Sandfire Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

