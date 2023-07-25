SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

