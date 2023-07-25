SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.10.
In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
