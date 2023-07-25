Scotiabank Comments on Yara International ASA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 13.28%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 111.46%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

