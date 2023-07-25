Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 31,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

