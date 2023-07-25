Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.