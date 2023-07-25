Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.