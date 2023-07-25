Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.
Snap Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock worth $14,269,446 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
