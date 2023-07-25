Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOI stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 176,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

