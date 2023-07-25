Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

