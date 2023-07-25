Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

