SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

