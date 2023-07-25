State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

NYSE STT opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 582,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in State Street by 13.3% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 21,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 182,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

