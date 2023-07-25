Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $23.12 on Monday. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

