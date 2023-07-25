Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 248 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 888,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Incyte Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

