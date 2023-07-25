Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 56 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $235.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

