Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

