Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $260.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.