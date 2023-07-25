Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $234.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

