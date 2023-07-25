Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

