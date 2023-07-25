Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

