Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,218,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

