Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 46,040 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after acquiring an additional 708,230 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

