Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

