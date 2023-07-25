SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
