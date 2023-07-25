SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

