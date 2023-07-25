Susquehanna Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $183.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. Hess has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

