The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

KR opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

