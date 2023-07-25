The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
