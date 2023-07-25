The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of LGL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

