The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

